The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has prayed that Nigeria will never see another year like 2020 again.

He also predicted good tidings for Nigerians and residents of Lagos State in particular in the year 2021.

Adeboye made the declaration on Sunday at the 2021 Hybrid Edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service, held at Lagos House Ground, Ikeja.

It had its theme as: “In Everything Give Thanks” taken from the Holy Bible, Psalms 50: 23.

The event, which was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, was attended also by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dr Femi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State; government functionaries, religious leaders and other guests. NAN

Reading from Psalm 67 Verse 3-7, the General Overseer who joined the Thanksgiving Service virtually, prayed for the leaders, followers, young and the old.

He prayed that everything they touched in year 2021 should prosper and there would be good news.

“I pray a year like 2020 will never come our way again. And year 2021 will be better, a year of rejoicing, of good news.

“2021 will attract miracles, signs and wonder. It will be far more successful than year 2020.

“I pray as you have praised God this year, He will bless you all. I decree in the mighty name of Jesus Christ, everything you touch this year shall prosper.

“There will be no famine and fruitless efforts. God will bless you fearfully. Bless you with signs and wonder.

“He will fill your mouth with laughter. A year of singing, dancing, rejoicing for all of you. It shall be a year of good news,” Adeboye prayed.

Earlier, Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, who had physically represented Adeboye, preached on the theme of the event and urged all to always be thankful to God.

According to Kalejaiye, giving thanks to God is spiritually mandatory with corresponding rewards.

“Thanksgiving provokes divine multiplication, thanksgiving can open door of recognition, thanksgiving can provoke answered prayers,” he said.