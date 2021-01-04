Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has described the death of the Pro-Chancellor of the Technical University, Ibadan, and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe, as a great loss to the state, Nigeria and the academic world.

The governor condoled with the immediate family of the late don, who was his lecturer at UNILAG, the UNILAG community and the Tech-U management.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as stating that the late Ibidapo-Obe was a teacher’s teacher and an administrator per excellence, who made great marks on Nigeria’s education sector.

He added that the former vice-chancellor’s death came at a time his wealth of experience and sterling knowledge of education management are needed by the state and the country.

“The news of the death of my uncle and lecturer, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, came as a rude shock. But we submit to the will of God and pray that the Almighty grants repose to his soul.

“I also condole with the family he left behind, the UNILAG community where he was a partner in progress for decades, the management of the Technical University and, indeed, the Nigerian academia.

“Oyo State and Nigeria have lost a great man, a teacher’s teacher and an administrator of note, who made great marks as an engineering teacher and university administrator.

“It is my prayer that God will uphold everyone he left behind and grant us all the fortitude to bear the loss of the erudite scholar.

“Good night, dear Prof.”