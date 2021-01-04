By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool’s woes continued on Monday as Southampton ran away with 1-0 victory against the defending champions.

Danny Ings’ second minutes goal was enough for the home side to claim all three points despite mounted pressure from Liverpool.

Ings, a former Liverpool player, got to the ball inside the box, saw the goalkeeper off his line and lifted the ball over him and into the back of the net.

On first half added time, Sadio Mane delivered a perfect cross for Mohamed Salah, who has simple job scoring from close range but somehow contrived to send the ball just wide of the right post.

Jack Stephens appeared to handle the ball in the box on 51 minutes, but the referee turned down the penalty appeals and waved play on despite Liverpool’s protest.

Liverpool, with 67 percent ball possession and 17 goal attempts, had only one shot on target, while11 shots were off target.

Though still joint top with ManchesterUnited, Liverpool will lose top position to United if they win their outstanding game.