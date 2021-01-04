By Jennifer Okundia

Popular media personality, reality television star, and former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate Kiddwaya, is out with the second episode of his new vlog.

The brand influencer who is a native of Benue State, showcase the beauty and culture of his native, as well as his everyday living in the visual.

He dubbed the vlog “Live, Lifestyle, Love,” which he described as an epic journey:

“So I got waved a couple times. Shot a few guns. Partied too hard. Broke a few hearts. Played with some lions. Threw some epic parties. Pissed off the nation. Pressed a few necks while pissing off the nation. Went with my partner in crime to another country and inspired a whole nation, but came back inspired. And here we are. January 2021. I’m about to piss off the world even more. So now we move.”

Kidd also showed off his love interest Erica, whom he met during the BBNaija Lockdown game.