By Benson Michael

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday described the death of former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe as colossal loss to the academic community, government and the country.

The governor, also condoled with the family, friends and associates of Ibidapo-Obe, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Monday, saying that the rich experience and knowledge of the late Ibidapo-Obe, especially his contributions to national issues in the education and engineering sectors would be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of Prof. Oyewumi Ibidapo-Obe is a colossal loss to the academic community, government and the country. The late professor will be greatly missed.

“The late Ibidapo-Obe made lots of positive impact and contribution during his life time to the growth and development of education in Nigeria.

“He wrote his name in gold as a scholar and administrator during his days as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos State and Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities.

“I sympathise with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission as well as governments and people of Osun and Oyo states over the death of Prof. Ibidapo-Obe.

“I also sympathise with the family and friends of the deceased and I pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”