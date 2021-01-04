Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has released 38 prophecies for the year 2021.

Suleman in his prophecies predicted happenings within the Nigerian government, some African countries, and the world in general.

Speaking during the crossover service in his church, the fiery preacher predicted conspiracy against Nigerian Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Apostle Suleman foresaw another protest against police and a new sect of the Boko Haram terrorist group stringing forth in 2021.

He also predicted that power will leave the North and some public figures to lose their lives.

See the full text of Apostle Suleman’s prophecies below:

I. Fire outbreak in the eastern part of Nigeria.

2. COVID-19 casualties not as worse as expected.

3. I see people protesting against police.

4. Black day in Aso Rock.

5. Foreign Society intervening in National crisis.

6. Serious conspiracy against Prof, Osinbajo.

7. I see a liquor company losing staff. Saudi Arabia will experience an attack.

9. New faction of Terrorist breaking out of Boko Haram.

10. House of horror (Where kidnappers’ victims are kept) expose.

11. Terrorism sponsor in Nigeria nabbed.

I 2. A renowned social media influencer loses life.

13. Music industry needs prayer against restriction and ban.

14. A king dethroned.

15. Warri (Delta Sate), a day of horror (Prayer needed).

16. Joseph Biden’s health needs urgent attention.

17. Collapsed Bridge (Let’s pray for preservation).

18. CBN be alert. I see fire outbreak.

19. A year of great revival for Christians.

20 I see Cows fighting their owners.

2I. Politicians to be jailed (Nigeria).

22. Ghana to have major economic crisis.

23.I see pirates kidnapping in Ghana.

24. Togo to mourn a leader.

25. Train going off the rail but crisis averted.

26. Niger Delta to mourn a great leader.

27. Northerners to turn against leadership.

28. CNN to have major crisis.

29. I see family of a veteran Yoruba musician crying over his demise.

30.I see Ebola return but not in Nigeria.

3I. Agricultural boom and constant rains.

32 Inter-tribal crisis (Nigeria), prayers needed.

33. Let’s seriously pray against a plane crash.

34. Power to leave the North.

35. U.K Prime Minister needs to pray over his health.

36.I see influx of strangers (Nigeria border).

37. Major TV Channel burgled and razed down with fire.

38. Divine intervention for a Nigeria Footballer.