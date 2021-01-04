By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed that she almost lost her life in the previous year; 2020.

Ogbodo made this disclosure in a reply to those criticizing her over a racy photo she shared.

She hinted that the fact that she almost died in 2020 is enough reason for her to show off her “bobi” in 2021.

She wrote on Instastory; “I almost died in 2020 and unah say make i no show bobi? If i have to show all sef in appreciation for my life, I will, Dead body no dey marry! F*ck y’all