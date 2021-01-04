By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Omo Ghetto (The Saga), a 2020 Nigerian trilogy comedy film co-directed by Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz is set to be released from January 21, 2021 in selected Novo Cinemas in the United Arab Emirates, UAE.

If released on the said date, the film will break yet another record as the first ever Cinema release of a Nigerian film in the United Arab Emirates.

The film is brought into the UAE cinema by Gulf films and FilmOne Entertainment.

The film stars Funke Akindele, Nancy Isime and Eniola Badmus in the lead roles. This was the second film in the Omo Ghetto franchise and it was also the sequel to the 2010 trilogy film Omo Ghetto.

The film had its theatrical release coinciding with Christmas on 25 December 2020 and was opened to extremely positive reviews from critics.

The film became a box office success and surpassed Fate of Alakada as the highest grossing Nigerian film for the year 2020.

The film grossed over ₦124 million in the opening week since its release and it historically became the first Nollywood film ever to gross over ₦98 million in its opening weekend surpassing the previous record set by The Wedding Party 2.

Starring in Omo Ghetto (The Saga) are: Funke Akindele, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus, Zubby Michael, Alexx Ekubo, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade, Femi Jacobs, Toke Makinwa, Brother Shaggi, Bimbo Thomas, Akah Nnani, Tini Mba, Blossom Chukwujekwu, among others.