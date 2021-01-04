By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Two out of ten suspects who escaped from the holding cell of Edo State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) facility have been rearrested.

The state police PRO, SP Chidi Nwabuzor debunked claims that hundreds of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers escaped from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) emphasizing that only ten escaped.

He said, “eight (8) of the suspects were detained on the order of the court, in summary; stealing – 1, Murder- 1, Cultism-3, Robbery-3, while the other two (2) were under Police investigation for stealing.”

According to him, other suspects were unable to escape from the facility as officers quickly responded during the escape.

The PRO also disclosed that policemen who failed to ensure that the escapees remained behind bars, have been identified, arrested, and detained for the departmental disciplinary process. This is as efforts are made to re-arrest fleeing suspects.

He said the command has all it takes to arrest fleeing suspects and urged the public to assist the command with useful information to ensure their re-arrest.

SP Nwabuzor assured members of the public that the command remains committed to protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.