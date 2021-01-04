Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Lagos State Head of Service, has called on all the Public Servants in the State to rededicate themselves to quality service delivery.

Additionally, he urged them to ensure personal safety protocols and guidelines as prescribed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

This statement was made on Monday while addressing Lagos State Public Servants at a Zoom platform for the Year 2021’s first workday, an Inter-Religious prayer session organized by the Office of the Head of Service.

“It is only fitting and proper that we begin the new year in the spirit of worship and thanksgiving for God’s guidance and protection over us, our household, our work, our leaders and the State Government in the way we have done this morning.

”It is exciting to see you all again, despite the several challenges faced by all of humanity across the globe in the Year 2020,” he said.

Okunola thereby implored all public servants in the state to bear in mind that it is the totality of individual goals and departmental targets achieved that translates into the attainment of ministerial mandates service-wide.

While reflecting on the challenges the State faced during the Covid-19 Pandemic in the year 2020, he noted that there is almost total shut down of the economy, no aspect of life was left untouched and no category or group was spared.

In his words, he thereby implored all the public servants in the State to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols guiding against the spread of the coronavirus within their respective localities.

“The reality today, unfortunately, is that the COVID 19 Pandemic is not just still very much with us, but the possibility of another lockdown looms very largely, the ultimate determination of which would be based on the realities of the next few weeks”.

“Going forward, it is important to emphasize that we are not yet out of the woods. We cannot yet afford to let our guards down. It is not yet Uhuru and much still needs to be accomplished. It is in this regard that the Government has further strengthened arrangements for testing, treatment and enforcement of protocols aimed at curtailing the spread of the disease”.

He maintained that everyone should embrace the new innovative ideas and opportunities that were clearly created during the pandemic such as the use of the online communication platform, Zoom Technology, which has not only facilitated more effective communication generally but has also resulted in widespread digital education among a large segment of the population including children.

However, this underscores the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. It is also evidence of the adaptability of human capacity and our preparedness to find new ways of continuing to make the desired progress.

He reiterated that Mr. Governor’s inauguration of the “Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund Board of Trustees” has signalled the commencement of the process of rebuilding our dear city, saying that what is most important is the need to rededicate themselves to duties at their different duty posts as part of the overall task of rebuilding Lagos.

He thereby appreciates Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State and Incident Commander, Lagos State COVID 19 Task Force for prioritizing the welfare and safety of the State’s workforce despite the State’s lean resources. Saying that despite financial constraints, salaries were paid as and when due and no staff was denied any entitlement including promotion, even while the majority of staff worked remotely.

He then assured the residents that government shall continue with its renewal of social infrastructure and roads maintenance, thereby focus on improvement of the education sector, the healthcare service delivery system, the inter-modal transportation network, not excluding women and youth empowerment.

He added that the temporary setback experienced last year notwithstanding, the State remains focused on achieving the Lagos Smart City dream. Just that, all hands must remain on deck, including the input of our Labour centres, which government have always viewed as creators of wealth and partners in the goal of achieving social harmony and economic progress.

Okunola thereby appreciates, commend and applaud the entire Lagos State Public Service for the commitment to duties, courage, discipline and the resilience demonstrated by all Officers throughout the course of the Year 2020, right from the body of Permanent Secretaries, to the frontline healthcare professionals, all health sector support staff, education, judiciary, legislative staff members, all security personnel, drivers, cleaners, clerical officers, despatch riders as well as senior and Management staff in Parastatal Organizations, unified Local Government and the mainstream Civil Service.

He said “It is clear that your support and cooperation was instrumental to Government’s recorded achievements in Y2020, despite the challenges experienced in the year. Therefore, on behalf of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, I thank you for your contributions to the successful implementation of Government’s policies and programmes, through the period of the crisis, and indeed since the inception of the present Administration.

While making his vote of thanks, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, OfficeoftheHeadofService, Mr Samson Ajibade, appreciated God for the grace and opportunity granted to witness the Year 2021.

He thereby commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the entire Executive Members, Judiciary, the Legislative Arms of Government and the entire Body of Permanent Secretaries for their support and commitment to ensuring we move the State forward.

Amongst, the clerics that prayed for the Public Servants during the Inter-Religious Session include, the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare, The Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, Rev (Dr) Dele Ajayi, The President, Lagos State Public Service Christian Fellowship, Pastor Adegbola Arole, Muslim Clerics Alhaji Hakeem Kosoko, Alhaji Abdul- Roqeeb Adegbenro Adekunle and Alhaji Olohungbebe Soliu Ibrahim.