By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc has donated relief materials to economically challenged individuals and widows in rural communities of Keana – Nasarawa, Madagalli – Adamawa, and Bakassi in Cross River State.

This initiative is intended to alleviate the challenges being faced by the affected communities and also as a part of its corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on the donation, DBN Managing Director, Tony Okpanachi said that the posture of the Bank which is anchored on giving back to the society in which it operates, motivated the Bank to present the donations as part of its corporate social responsibility.

He added that the current gesture is aimed at sustaining previous efforts by the Bank to support the cause of the displaced persons, widows, and to rehabilitate victims of insurgency.

According to him, “Beyond our mandate of providing access to finance to MSMEs to stimulate economic growth; the Bank decided to come together to extend a helping hand to these beneficiaries by providing relief materials to the economically challenged in Keana- Nasarawa, Madagali- Adamawa, and Bakassi in Cross River states.

”We hope that this little gesture will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges being faced by the beneficiaries, especially women in these communities.’’

Okpanachi further stated that the Bank intends to sustain this support program going forward.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, represented by his Chief of Staff; Prof. Maxwell Gidado SAN, commended DBN for the support towards IDPs in Madagalli, Adamawa State

Gidado emphasized that it will help alleviate the sufferings of victims of insurgency in the North East especially, during these festivities’ seasons.

Also, the Honorable Commissioner for Woman Affairs, Nasarawa State, Hajiya Halima Jibrin commended DBN for this initiative. “DBN has heard the cries of our vulnerable widows and has come to provide succor at a time that is meant for showing love and being our brothers’ keepers,” she said.

Likewise, Prince Eyadim Eyadim, Chairman, Bakassi Local Government Area, while commending the initiative said: “DBN has touched the lives of widows and vulnerable, who have been forced to live as refugees due to the unrest faced in Bakassi in the past.”

He appealed to the bank to include the people of Bakassi in its future capacity building and financial literacy programs.

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc is a collaboration between the Federal Government of Nigeria, and renowned international development partners. Its mandate is three-fold; provision of access to finance for Nigeria’s underserved Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, provision of Credit Guarantees to its partner financial institutions to encourage them to lend to small businesses and capacity building for participating financial institutions and MSMEs.