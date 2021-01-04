Manchester United have appointed their former midfielder Darren Fletcher as a member ofthe first-team coaching staff.

Darren spent 20 years with the club as a player after coming through the Academy to make over 340 first team appearances between 2003 and 2015.

He has been coaching the Under-16s since October and will now join the first-team staff full-time.

As a player, Darren won five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as 80 caps for Scotland.

Commenting on the appointment, first team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player.

“He is at the start of his coaching career and his experience both on and off the pitch along with his winning mentality, commitment and hard work will be a great addition to the staff.”

Darren Fletcher said: “I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first -team coach.

“It’s a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff.”