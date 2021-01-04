By Taiwo Okanlawon

Portuguese footballer and Serie A club Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 250 million followers on photo-sharing platform; Instagram, becoming the social network’s most-followed account apart from the brand’s own account.

The Former Manchester United player becomes the first Instagram user to gather two hundred million followers in June, 2020 becoming most followed user the platform.

Ronaldo has now achieved another milestone by gathering another 50 million followers within 6 months.

This is the third milestone Ronaldo achieved on the platform, having topped Instagram’s list of most-liked posts of 2020, as revealed by the platform on December 29 according to the website, Billboard.

Indeed, the most-liked post of 2020 with 19.7 million likes was Ronaldo’s post mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died in November of a heart attack at the age of 60.