By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Thousands of Lagosians jettison COVID-19 protocols at the weekend as they swarm the Elegushi Beach, Lekki for picnic and fun.

Picnickers were seen in thousands in a viral video as they played on the beach, some swam and some took pictures.

This happened despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, as the second wave of the virus bests the former.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had warned that his government would deal ruthlessly with those who violated COVID-19 protocols, but who is going to sanction the Elegushi family, owner of the beach for this violation?

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Eti-Osa Local Government, where the beach is located is the hottest coronavirus belt in Lagos and in Nigeria.

Watch video below

Critic, Daddy Freeze, has condemned the huge crowd at Elegushi Beach despite Lagos still in the throes of COVID-19.

“Our indiscipline is an embarrassment. Do you know how many innocent souls would be infected as a result of this?

“They can’t miss the beach for a single year but want a better government. It’s a shame. If any of these people at the beach become our leaders we would be worse off.

“Comment crap on this post and get an outright block. Just try me and type Covid does not exist or any other stupid thing and see how you will be quickly restricted or even blocked,” Daddy Freeze warned.

Another critic, Femi Fani-Kayode simply said, “Elegushi Beach, Lagos today. May God help us!”

When contacted on why the government did not enforce the COVID-19 protocols at the beach, Director General, Lagos Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, said officials of the commission were at the beach to disperse the picnickers.

On why no action was taken against the owner of the beach, he said he could not comment on that and that PM NEWS should ask the Ministry of Justice.