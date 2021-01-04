By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The University of Benin (UNIBEN), has directed all its old students to resume for their first semester lectures on Monday 1st of February, 2021.

It however warned that all lectures would strictly be by e-learning.

This was contained in a statement by the institution’s PRO, Mrs. Benedicta Ehanire, issued on Monday 4 January, 2021, after the University’s Senate meeting.

The semester is expected to run until the 1st of April, 2021, while second semester is billed to commence on April 5, 2021.

Beside warning that all old and new students would be required to fill an on-line questionaire and submit the print-out to the Dean of Students before resumption, the statement advised them to note that, “For the 2020/2021 amended calendar, fresh students are to undergo on-line clearance from Monday 5th to Friday 30th April, 2021 and commence orientation on the 3rd of May, 2021.

“Adhere strictly to the non-medical protocols of compulsory use of face masks, hand sanitizers and physical distancing.

“Possession of an android/smart phone or device is advised, as e-learning has become inevitable.

“Expected to comply with acceptable dress codes as determined by the University in line with societal norms and values.

“Returning students with any ailment are to ensure that they are properly treated before resumption.”