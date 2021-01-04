By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Scotland has ordered residents to stay at home amid a fresh Covid-19 lockdown which will see schools remain closed until February.

The country’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon said the new curbs would be effective from midnight to contain the spread of the new strain of the virus which spreads faster.

Residents are required to stay at home under the new laws. Restrictions have also been put on outdoor gatherings as people are only allowed to meet one person from one other household.

Worship centers also are to remain closed, group exercises banned and schools are to largely operate via online and remote learning.

The rules are going to be enforced across the Scottish mainland until at least the end of January and will be kept under review.

Scotland reported 1,905 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, down from the 2,464 reported on Sunday. The daily test positivity rate stood at 15%, a small drop from 15.2% on Sunday.