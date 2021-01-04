By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Government on Monday raised the alarm over increasing number of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on his twitter handle.

He said due to rising cases of Coronavirus since December 2020, the number of people at its isolation centres had increased.

Abayomi said there had been 71 percent in oxygen usage at the Infectious Disease Centre, IDH, Yaba.

“Given the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since December, 2020; there has been rapid increase in bed occupancy at our COVID Care Centres.

“The number of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen has increased. With Over 71% increase in oxygen usage at IDH Yaba,” he said.