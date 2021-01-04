Michael Adeshina

Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and four others were ordered to be remanded in Kuje Prison on Monday following their arrest for staging a protest on New Year’s Eve.

A Magistrate court in Abuja gave the order after they all pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Sowore had before his arrest, called President Muhammadu Buhari a tyrant and told Nigerians to join him on a protest against his regime.

“How about a crossover protest/uprising tonight? Anyone willing to participate? Pick up a candle and a placard showing your grievances against the regime; let’s upload our short videos and photos across our social media platforms. Let’s welcome the regime to a resolute 2021,” Sowore tweeted.

“#CrossoverWithProtest against tyrant @mbuhari’s regime, candlelight for #LekkiMassacre; a placard for #EndBadGovernment; procession to usher in #Revolutionary 2021, a fist for victims of repression-frozen bank accounts, malicious prosecution and detention of #Endsars activists,” Sowore added.

“#Crossoverwithprotest starts at 11.30 till 12.30 am across Nigeria, a candle, a placard and fireworks to usher in a RESOLUTE 2021 in Nigeria! Join with your friends and neighbours ‪#EndSARS. ‪#ObigboMassacre ‪#LekkiMassacre ‪#EndBadGoveranceInNigeria ‪#BuhariTrainwreck ‪#RevolutionNow.”

However, Prosecutors told the court that Sowore and his team were arrested on New Year’s Eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Buhari.

The others remanded alongside Sowore were Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere.

Their formal bail application will be heard tomorrow, January 5, 2020.