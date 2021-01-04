President Muhammadu Buhari said today that Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country.

He was reacting to the death of the former vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, who died Sunday of COVID-19 complications.

Ibidapo-Obe, who was 71 was also Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan.

Buhari condoled with Ibidapo-Obe’s family members and friends.

Buhari also condoled with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss.

He also condoled with the government and people of Osun State.

Buhari, according to a statement by media adviser, Femi Adesina, said Ibidapo-Obe’s sudden transition has left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education.

Ibidapo-Obe was once President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family.