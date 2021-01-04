By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government has ordered all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state to reopened for the second term 2020/21 academic session from Monday, 18 January, 2021.

Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo who revealed this on Monday stated that this was in line with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

She, therefore, enjoined all schools to make efforts to comply with all the outlined Covid-19 requirements for resumption schools. “Not just for the improvement of overall school operations but for the safe reopening of academic activities to support the Lagos State Government’s quest for a full return.”

The Commissioner advised that schools should have flexible plans where students and teachers who felt sick could teach or learn from home via available online platforms, adding that schools should also strive to avoid any COVID-19 infection among all students and staff.

She also enjoined teachers, students and visitors to wear face masks at all times, observe physical distancing, embrace regular hand washing with soap under running water and maintain a high standard of personal hygiene within the school premises.