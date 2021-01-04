Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl opposite Roger Moore’s 007 in A View to a Kill has died at the age of 65.

Her longtime friend and representative Mike Pingel said her death was not COVID-19 related, said a report.

TMZ was told by Tanya’s representative that she was walking her dog on Christmas Eve and collapsed upon returning home.

She was then hospitalised at Cedar-Sinar Hospital in Los Angeles and put on a ventilator. She died on Sunday.

According to her close friends, the actress was not ill in the days leading up to her death.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Tanya Roberts had a career in modelling and appeared in television adverts before entering the world of films with 1975 horror flick Forced Entry.

She was also a part of several B movies such as Night Eyes, Inner Sanctum, Legal Tender and Almost Pregnant, among others.

Tanya Roberts’ most notable film role remains the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill in which she played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who is targeted by the villain Max Zorin, played by Christopher Walken.

She was then seen in the comedy Body Slam in 1987 and the 1990 erotic thriller Night Eyes. Tanya alo starred in ABC’s Charlie’s Angels.

Tanya Roberts was last seen in the Showtime comedy TV show Barbershop in 2005. Her last film was 1994’s Deep Down.

She is survived by her partner of 18 years Lance O’Brien, her sister Barbara and her beloved pet animals.