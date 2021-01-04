By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

BBNaija Reality star Olamilekan Agbeleshe, professionally called Laycon has been awarded a chieftaincy title in his hometown, Ipokia, Ogun State.

He was installed the Akeweje of Ipokia kingdom by the Onikpokia of Ikpokia, Oba Yisa Adesola Olaniyan.

The ceremony was part of the 2021 Opo Day celebration held at the District High School, Ipokia.

The BBNaija winner according to the oba deserved the title of Akeweje. The king described Laycon as a good ambassador and positive inspiration to Nigerian youths.

Laycon in reaction to his installment thanked the monarch and youths of the town for supporting him during his stay in the Big brother house.

He also promised to support youths in the town and contribute towards their development.

Chief Olamilekan Agbeleshe, Akeweje Odo of Ipokia Kingdom, President of the iCONs!#ChiefLaycon pic.twitter.com/Zdg3TrjXNP — Laycon💡 (@itsLaycon) January 3, 2021

Friends and fans have continued to congratulate the rapper since he was installed Akeweje.

Big shout out to the latest Chief @itsLaycon. Keep Winning brother. Our next banger gon be tagged DJ Neptune ft. Chief Laycon Akejewe of Ipokia kingdom 😂 😂. ❤️ 💡 — DJ Neptune #NoBodyIconsRemix (@deejayneptune) January 4, 2021

Chief Chief Chief Chief!! Omo put some respect oooooo Chief Laycon! Their father!#ChiefLaycon — chiefIcon🐺 (@Omomurewa3) January 3, 2021