Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Port Harcourt based clergyman, Pastor Sodje Masodje, has been arrested and detained at the Garrison of the Six Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt over the disappearance of one Miss Beauty Sorbari Nwigbaranee, a 20- year- old student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University.

It was gathered that Nwigbaranee, was last seen on Christmas day when she said she was going to visit Pastor Imasodje.

The Pastor was arrested after the parents of the missing girl reported the case to the Army.

The family of the missing lady became worried after the telephone lines of the missing Nwigbaranee became unreachable since he left home on 25 December for the visit to the Pastor.

However, a lawyer to the family, Gobari Deebom is insisting that that the Pastor should be transferred to the Police for proper investigation.

Deebom added that if there is any culpability on the part of the suspected Pastor after investigation by the police, he would be charged to court.

“We are calling on the Police to take over the matter and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter, because we know that they can bring justice in this matter,” the lawyer said.

However, efforts to seek more clarification on the alleged arrest of the Pastor over the missing girl was unsuccessful as at the of filing this report as the the Spokesman of 6 Division, Major Charles Ekeocha, could not be on phone.