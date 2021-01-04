An operative of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, better known as Amotekun, shot a police officer, Fatai Yekini, in the Sanga area of Oyo town.

The Amotekun officer, identified as Ibrahim Ogundele, around 3 pm reportedly opened fire on one of the policemen once they arrived at the venue of a street carnival on Saturday.

According to reports, the operative was promptly arrested and has been put in police custody while the injured cop is said to be receiving treatment in hospital.

Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident when contacted by The Punch.

According to Fadeyi, “This happened when police personnel at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged.

“The Amotekun personnel has since been arrested and currently being investigated at Ojongbodu Police station.”