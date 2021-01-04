Nigeria’s ace comedian and actor Ali Baba, has just revealed a well-guarded secret: he spent his Christmas at a Lagos COVID-19 isolation centre, down with the disease.

Ali Baba, real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, said while at the Yaba Centre he saw people dying of the disease.

And he warned Nigerians to stop regarding it as a scam.

“In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool’, he wrote on Instagram.

“COVID is real”, he titled his Instagram post on Monday.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it’s a scam. I just came out of isolation. Several people died while I was there. Some of my close friends knew and they were very supportive.

“I thank the Lagos State governor @jidesanwoolu and the commissioner for health, the MD of the COVID CENTRE in YABA, the Doctors, especially Dr Nifemi, who are risking their lives to keep us alive. Thanks to all the nurses.

“I want to thank @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon… you are a good friend. @margaretorakwusi @maryamuwai @itsifeanyi and friends to go checked up on me.

“COVID is real. Observe all the protocols.

“People are dying. And it’s not a joke

“In fact, anyone who says COVID is a scam is a compound idiot and a fool”

Watch his post: