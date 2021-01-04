By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actor Annie and legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba, marked their daughter’s 7th birthday today January 3rd 2020.

To celebrate Olivia’s big day, the Nigerian record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist and his wife, held a home party for their baby girl.

They got some of her favorite people to send in their well wishes via videos. The highlight of the event came when the couple gifted Olivia a brand new PlayStation5.

There were gifts, cakes and plenty to eat and drink. 2Baba said: My baby growing real fast. BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS.

@officialoliviaidibia She don use teeth buy akara

Her mother, Annie, took to her Insta stories to shower praises on Olivia, while referring to her as the bravest kid.

Olivia recently underwent leg surgery in the Dubai province of the United Arab Emirates.