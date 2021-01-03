By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Rivers State ministry of education has announced that both public and private schools in the state are to resume Monday, January 4, 2021.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Chidi Adiele, the approval of January 4 is different from the Federal Government’s January 18 approved for school resumptions in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the state governor, Nyesom Wike approved that the state sticks to the school calendar published in August 2020. He, however, asked schools to obey all COVID-19 safety protocols and morning and afternoon school session to avoid overcrowding as schools resume.

Similarly, schools in Bayelsa are to resume January 11, a week ahead of the Federal Government set resumption date.

Gentle Emelah, the state commissioner of police in a statement said boarding schools are to resume Sunday 10 January, while day schools open on Monday, 11 January. He noted that all COVID-19 safety protocols are observed also.