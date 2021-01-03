Governor Nyesom Wike

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Rivers State ministry of education has announced that both public and private schools in the state are to resume Monday, January 4, 2021.

According to a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sir Chidi Adiele, the approval of January 4 is different from the Federal Government’s January 18 approved for school resumptions in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the state governor, Nyesom Wike approved that the state sticks to the school calendar published in August 2020. He, however, asked schools to obey all COVID-19 safety protocols and morning and afternoon school session to avoid overcrowding as schools resume.

READ ALSO  Wike lauds NIS' new e-passport with 10-year validity

Similarly, schools in Bayelsa are to resume January 11, a week ahead of the Federal Government set resumption date.

Gentle Emelah, the state commissioner of police in a statement said boarding schools are to resume Sunday 10 January, while day schools open on Monday, 11 January. He noted that all COVID-19 safety protocols are observed also.