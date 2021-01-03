By Kazeem Ugbodaga

COVID-19 cases slumped heavily by half in Nigeria on Saturday as the nation heave a sigh of relief.

In the last few days, daily COVID-19 cases in Nigeria are always over 1,000, but it slumped on Saturday to 576 cases.

On Friday, 1,074 cases were reported in the country, but it has now dropped to 576, with Lagos recording more than half of the infections.

Cases in Lagos too have fallen by more than half, after the state reported record-breaking 642 cases on Friday.

But today, Lagos reported 277 fresh cases, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja record 90 cases and Oyo posting 51 cases.

Unlike on Friday when five deaths were reported, eight deaths were raked in on Saturday.

This takes the total deaths recorded so far to 1,302 from 89,163 confirmed cases, while 74,789 survivors have so far been discharged

New cases were reported in 14 States and the FCT on Saturday.

See figures below

Lagos-277

FCT-90

Oyo-51

Nasarawa-49

Sokoto-23

Anambra-14

Bauchi-11

Imo-11

Kano-11

Edo-10

Plateau-10

Ogun-9

Osun-5

Jigawa-3

Rivers-2

89,163 confirmed

74,789 discharged

1,302 deaths