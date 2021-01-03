By Jennifer Okundia

“The year is starting right” Nigerian actress, film producer, model, and television personality Yvonne Jegede said as she showed off her healthy black hair.

Notable for producing ‘3 is Company,’ Yvonne rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Baba Idibia alongside his wife Annie Macaulay.

Her message read “The year is starting right; healthy hair is back and a clear skin, thanks to @you.ti.ful.

“Invest in your skin, it is going to represent you for a long time “.

Abuja your YOU.TI.FUL girl is here 💃🏽🎉.

Don’t judge me, I am as proud as a 🦚🦚🦚🦚🦚 #Youtiful #FilterForWhat?”