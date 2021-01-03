A Nigerian man in the Philippines identified as Gabriel Onyechefula has been killed after a drug buy-bust operation by police and narcotics agents turned into a gunfight.

The Nigerian allegedly fired a 9mm machine pistol at the law enforcement team.

Onyechefula, whose identification indicated was a medical technician intern of the University of the Northern Philippines, was alleged to be a member of an international drug syndicate.

Authorities said P13 million (about N102,530,521.55) worth of crystal meth was seized from the Nigerian.

Local media said the Nigerian was killed on Thursday in the gunfight inside a videoke bar at the village of Jefmin.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Central Luzon police director, in a local media report disclosed that Onyechefula belonged to the West African Syndicate, or WADS, that distributes shabu/meth and cocaine in the Philippines, using also Filipinos as drug mules.

The meth seized from the Nigerian was packed in three transparent plastic bags that weighed at least 2 kilograms, according to police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities recovered two P1,000 bills placed on top of 14 bundles of “boodle money” or fake bills that were used in the drug sting.