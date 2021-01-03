Moyo Thomas, nee Ojo, the former FCMB staff who had two children for Adam Nuru, the managing director of the bank, is now involved in a hide and seek game, on the internet.

She had two children for Nuru while married to Tunde Thomas.

She revealed the heart shattering news to Thomas, after she escaped to the U.S. in 2017.

Thomas could not bear the shock and died on 16 December, 2020.

His friends are now mounting a campaign to get Nuru sacked on ethical grounds.

On her LinkedIn account, Moyo has done an identity change.

She is no more Moyo Thomas, but Mo David.

People who have been tracking her discovered her trick and blew the whistle on Sunday.

She responded by removing her photo from the new profile, but left her history with FCMB intact.

Moyo now claims she works for Park Nicollet Health Services, Minneapolis, in America, as a recruitment recruitment manager.

Moyo attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife from 1998 to 2004, where she read economics.

She later went for a Masters degree in International Human Resource Management at Cranfield School of Management, in UK.

She worked for FCMB for almost 13 years in the human resource department.