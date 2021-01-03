U.S. talk show host Larry King, who hosted “Larry King Live” for 25 years on CNN, has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

CBS News, quoting a source close to him reported that King has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

King is 87 years old.

CBS News said King has had a number of health issues in recent years, including suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2019.

King was also in a coma for several weeks after undergoing a heart procedure that same year. He had a heart attack in 1987 and has battled prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, his son, Andy King, and his daughter, Chaia King, died within weeks of each other.

King hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN from 1985 until 2010.

Since 2012, he has hosted a talk show on Ora TV and RT America called “Larry King Now.”