By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said Lagos State emerged from 2020 stronger despite lots of challenges that confronted the state.

The governor spoke at the 2021 hybrid edition of the Lagos State annual Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos House Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

“There is no doubt that when we cast our minds back and reflect deeply on all that transpired in the just concluded year 2020, we would see very clearly that our God is indeed faithful and worthy of all our praise and our thanksgiving.

“Indeed, if it had not been for the Lord who was on our side, the waters would have overwhelmed us, the stream would have gone over our soul. Our help is indeed in the name of the Lord, who made Heaven and Earth. As a State, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt to us last year. First there was the Coronavirus pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicenter, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of protests hijacked protests in October 2020.

“Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our State,” he said.

Going forward, the governor said he just signed the 2021 budget into law and that the budget was ready for implementation.

The governor said starting this month, Lagosians “are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards. Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for Commissioning across the State, in various sectors, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.

“These projects include: the 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill, in Ikorodu; the Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp in Agege; the Restored Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos Island; the Ariyo (Mile 10) – Ira – Muwo Bridge Phase 1 in Ojo; the remodeled Youth Center in Abesan, Ipaja; the Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry, comprising 252 units of 2-bedroom bungalows; the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Iponri, comprising 132 housing units; the LagosHOMS Housing Project in Lekki Phase 2, comprising 84 housing units and the LagosHOMS Housing Project Phase 2B in Igbogbo, comprising 84 housing units,” he said.