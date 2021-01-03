Nigerian music producer Krizbeatz, joins forces with Dr Dolor Entertainment star artiste Teniola Apata aka Teni to deliver the video for ‘African Time.’

Produced by Krizbeatz, “the record serves as the lead single off his critically acclaimed album, the “African Time” album.

The video was directed by Mr C.

Teni released her debut single “Amen” while signed to Shizzi’s Magic Fingers Records. She left the record label and signed with Dr. Dolor Entertainment in 2017.

Teni started gaining prominence after releasing the single “Fargin” in September 2017. She made her breakthrough after releasing the hit singles “Askamaya”, “Case” and “Uyo Meyo”. “Askamaya” was ranked 15th on MTV Base’s year-end list of the Top 20 Hottest Naija Tracks of 2018.

Teni won Rookie of the Year at the 2018 Headies Awards, and Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2018 Nigeria