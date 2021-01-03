By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kaduna police commissioner, Umar Muri has warned youth in the state to desist from organizing or attending sex parties or similar events stating that it is illegal and punishable by law.

”I must warn our teeming youths in the State of this abysmal, shameful, and degrading activity indulged and perpetrated by them for self-satisfaction and aggrandizement.

”They must realise that having a sex party anywhere in the State or even outside the State for whatever reason is condemnable and legally criminalised by virtue of Sections 166, 168, 260 and 368 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 which prescribed punishment for one (1) year imprisonment or Ten thousand (N10,000:00) fine for Public Nuisance, same punishment applies for Obscene or Indecent Acts, Fourteen (14) years imprisonment and fine of One Hundred Thousand (N100,000:00) Naira for Act of Gross Indecency on a person and two-year imprisonment or fine of Fifty Thousand (N50,000:00) or both for the offense of Adultery respectively.

“I expect the youths to wholeheartedly desist from this dirty and criminalised activity called “Sex Party” anywhere in the state, as perpetrators of this act, will certainly be arrested and decisively dealt with according to the law of the state.

The police commissioner sounded this warning during a press conference in the state as he also disclosed that the hotel owner of the planned sex party, Abraham Albera alongside three others have been nabbed by police officers.

The police commissioner said that although the principal organizer of the event remains at large, musical instruments brought for the event were recovered. He said the suspects are currently under investigation and will be charged to court.