By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is not sick and does not have COVID-19 contrary to reports.

Spokesperson for the APC chieftain, Tunde Rahman, has debunked the report that Tinubu was flown abroad for medical treatment after being infected with COVID-19.

He confirmed that the former Governor was resting in London and not France as being reported.

Rahman stated that Tinubu had done 15 COVID-19 tests and that he reported negative in all the tests.

”That’s a lie from the pit of hell. Asiwaju is very okay. He is very fine and not sick. He does not have COVID-19.

”If you must know, we have done COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could be vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask, but he has been certified negative 15 times.

”Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in that information you talked about,” he said when asked.

Social media reports on Sunday suggested that Tinubu had COVID-19 and had been flown abroad.