By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal has revealed to her fans why she likes showing off her bum at every given opportunity.

The endowed entertainer gives her reason in a caption to a sultry photo she recently shared online.

This is coming days after she hinted that she could be joining ‘OnlyFans,’ a platform where content providers charge fans a fee to access their content.

In the new picture, Moyo showed off her thick thigh and hinted of her bum on display and wrote, “Before you complain, remember that God didn’t give me bumbum to cover it.”

“So excited about this New Year… (I don’t know why oooh) …. ….. No new year resolutions but 🤔 I might, just chase Clout and actually do bad things for once in my life….. ( then maybe go out ( let me not jinx it biko) ….. ……. ……then maybe try to please the crowd 🙄Naaa 😂 …… #Rebel for life baybee 😂……”