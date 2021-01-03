Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Sunday donated wheelchairs and crutches to more than 200 physically challenged persons in Kebbi State.

The National Coordinator of the foundation, Alhaji Malami Abdulkadir, said during the distribution of the items in Birnin Kebbi, that the humanitarian gesture was to ensure an all-inclusive support to the people in the state.

“Khadimiýya is a non-governmental organisation that gets support from sister organisations and like-minds to achieve its objectives.

“This gesture is a result of support from the Beautiful Gate Handicapped Centre, Jos, Plateau State, that facilitated the donation.

“The aim is to touch the lives of the physically challenged persons and include them in our various interventions. As members of the community, they too need the support and want their lives to be touched one way or the other, hence the donation,” he said.

Abdulkadir explained that the items distributed included 165 tricycle wheelchairs, 10 regular wheelchairs, 30 walkers and 20 crutches to over 200 persons living with disabilities.

According to him, names of the beneficiaries were submitted by the leadership of physically challenged persons’ groups across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“We had made conscious efforts to ensure that the beneficiaries of the donation are either schooling or willing to learn a trade, as some are already productively engaged in various businesses,” he said.

The coordinator urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture for the purpose it was meant in order to move their lives forward.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke thanked the foundation and the sister organisation for the gesture.

They assured that they would utilise the items for the purpose they were meant in order to become self-reliant and productive members of the society.