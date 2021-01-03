By Daniels Ekugo

It’s no longer news that the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, disrupted economic activities around the world in year 2020 and created the new normal.

Some Distinguished individuals who went extra miles to do the needful and giving hope to the people in the face of hopelessness were honored few weeks ago in Abuja by the management of Top flyers Magazine.

The Top flyers Award of Excellence is to honor those who have Distinguished themselves in their line of duty, carrier, and giving back to society regardless of their religious beliefs and political affiliation in the last one year.

Among those who were honored were FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as Most Promising Female Minister of the year also her counterpart at Mine and steel, Hon. Dr. Uchechukwu S. Ogah was honored as Most Promising Male Minister of the year while the founder, Blessed Hope Foundation, Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary who was recognized for her charity works towards Nigeria correctional centers in Portharcourt and Suleja and orphanage homes in Kogi and FCT Abuja which earned her as Top flyers Iconic Philanthropist woman of the year 2020.

Mrs Titilayo Eboh Mary in a brief chat with media after the presentation of the Award dedicated the Award to God and said that she would continue her charity works towards the vulnerable and orphanage homes to restore hope in the face of hopelessness.