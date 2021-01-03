Modibo Keïta, Former Malian Prime Minister is dead.

Keïta, 78, died on Saturday in Morocco where he was receiving medical care from an undisclosed ailment.

The incumbent Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane announced his passing in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt this morning of the death of Mr. Modibo Kéita, former Prime Minister,” the Communication service of the Prime Minister’s office announced.

Keïta’s death came just a day after the funeral of veteran opposition leader Soumaila Cisse, who died of coronavirus in late December.

Ouane in a Twitter post hailed “the memory of a great servant of the state and of a man steeped in our ancestral values of integrity, honour and dignity”.

Keita was appointed Prime Minister by the former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on 8 January 2015, replacing Moussa Mara following the events of May 14 in Kidal in which the Malian Army was attacked by the separatist armed groups.

Keita was previously High Representative of the State for the Inclusive Inter-Malian Dialogue, which was intended to bring peace with the Tuareg separatists.

He held the position of Prime Minister twice under President Alpha Omar Konaré in 2002 and under President Boubacar Keita in 2015.