By Abankula

Eight persons died Saturday from COVID-19 complications in three states, with Oyo recording five of the deaths.

Oyo, the fifth most affected state by the virus in Nigeria, with 3,994 cases now has a death toll of 51.

Kano also recorded two deaths, taking its death toll to 68.

South eastern state of Anambra recorded its 20th COVID-19 death, with one death, also on Saturday.

Overall, Nigeria’s death toll is now 1,302, from 1,294 on Friday.

The figures were the latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC Saturday night.

There were fewer confirmed cases, plunging from 1,074 on 1 January to 576 a day after.

Lagos led with 277 new cases, making its cumulative cases 31,107.

FCT Abuja registered 90 cases, Oyo 51 and Nasarawa 49.

Kaduna was missing on the list Saturday. NCDC did not explain why.

As at Saturday, Nigeria has 89,163 confirmed cases, with 74,789 discharged.

Among the 416 discharged were 287 community recoveries in Lagos State and 60 community recoveries in Plateau State.

Cases being treated also shot up to 13,072.

Here now is the breakdown for the 576 cases Saturday:

Lagos-277

FCT-90

Oyo-51

Nasarawa-49

Sokoto-23

Anambra-14

Bauchi-11

Imo-11

Kano-11

Edo-10

Plateau-10

Ogun-9

Osun-5

Jigawa-3

Rivers-2

