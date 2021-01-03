By Jennifer Okundia

Movie producer and multiple award winning Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, shared a photo of her son Ire, who is all grown up.

Toyin married her hubby Kola Ajeyemi, in a traditional wedding in 2019, and they welcomed their first child, a son named Ire in the same year.

Abraham has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake, Ebimi ni, among others.

She began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

“❤️❤️❤️

Have you downloaded my game?IRE game please it is available on Androids and iPhones for just 1,000naira❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏

Photo credit @temitopeajeyemi” she wrote.

Dressed in a thobe and Ghutrah headscarf, Ire nailed his UAE outfit stylishly.