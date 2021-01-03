By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Nigeria 2017 edition star, Uriel Oputa is finally back on good terms with her fellow ex-housemate, Gifty Powers, after almost two years of not speaking with each other.

Uriel took to her verified Instagram page to let fans know that they were not on talking terms for almost two years but they are now back on track.

According to her, she made the first move by sending Gifty a DM, and she was glad that she did because she felt relieved.

The reality star said that she and Gifty are now on talking terms.

Uriel went ahead to call Gifty a special one and recounted how very close they used to be. She also told fans not to bother asking why they fell out because she was determined to have only positive vibes in 2021.

In her words: “After almost 2 years of not talking. I finally sent my @officialgiftypowers a DM I can’t lie I feel so relieved I’m not cut out for war sha. Sorry goes a long way!! She’s a special one. Omo our break up Pain me shaaaaa I’ve missed out on so much!! we were so close. pls don’t ask me why we fell out … I don’t remember 2021 positive vibes only!! Gosh I feel like a heavy burden has been lifted. Gifty of Life.”