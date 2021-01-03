By Uchenna Eletuo

The Caretaker Management Committee of Balogun market, Lagos Trade Fair Complex, has shifted its resumption, earlier scheduled for Jan. 4, till Jan. 11, for security reasons.

Mr Leonard Ogbonnia, the Secretary of the committee, said in a statement on Sunday, in Lagos, that it would be risky to reopen the market, earlier closed on Dec. 24 for the Christmas holidays, on the stated date because of the security situation in the market.

A committee, led by Mr Anslem Dunu, was inaugurated to manage the affairs of the multi-billion-Naira market for three months; pending an election that would usher in new executives.

Ogbonnia noted that reopening the complex, as earlier scheduled, may endanger the lives and property of members, and hence the shift in dates.

“Regrettably, I wish to inform us that the security reports reaching the office of the caretaker committee on a daily basis are threatening, alarming and unpalatable to the original plans to reopen on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Obviously, non-opening of other neighbouring markets within the trade fair complex until Jan. 11, will equally add to security porosity of our own complex, if opened.

“The committee having weighed all options, merits and demerits, therefore, came to a decision to reopen the market on Jan. 11, to enable it to address the lurking dangers.

“We passionately regret all inconveniences this change may cause some individuals and humbly appeal to such individuals to also consider the importance of taking preventive security measures,” he said.

He said that the committee wished to reassure the market community of its readiness to serve and make the place better for business to thrive.