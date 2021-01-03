Here is the tape of the incredible and desperate phone call made by outgoing President Trump, asking Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, to change the certified election result that will give him victory.

The state was won by President-elect Joe Biden by about 12,000 votes.

Counting was done and re-done to satisfy Trump and Biden still carried the state.

With just three days to the Congress certifying electoral college results, Trump is looking for ways to conjure a victory and stay in power for another four years.

This president is desperate, simply mad!

Listen to the tape first published by Washington Post: