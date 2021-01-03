By Muhaimin Olowporoku

Arsenal’s coach Mikel Arteta has expressed satisfaction over the club’s recent winning streak saying that the players have achieved their target.

The Spaniard said this after his side compounded West Brom’s woes treating them to a 4-0 thrashing at the Hawthorns.

“To win three games in the Christmas season is not easy. But we played some great football and had to manage the tough conditions”, he said.

The manager hyped his players for their performances highlighting that they have kept two clean sheets in a row now.

“The first goal from Kieran was terrific, the second goal from the team was fantastic as well, and to keep a clean sheet – that’s two in a row now – gives us the platform to attack.

“I’m so happy we were able to achieve our target – the table looks completely different now

Fullback Tierney cut in from the left and curled home his second goal for Arsenal in the 23rd minute.

Then, Saka combined brilliantly with Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe before tapping home a simple second for the visitors five minutes later.

West Brom had an early second half strike ruled out for offside before Lacazette blasted two goals in five second half minutes as the Baggies’ woeful defence fell apart once again.

With 39 goals conceded, they are the leakiest in the league.

The win lifted Arsenal to 11th place in the table on 23 points, six points off the European places.

West Brom remain second from bottom with eight points after 17 games.