By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Amnesty International has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, asking him to stop targeting activists and respect human rights.

The group made the call in a statement demanding the unconditional release of Sowore and other activists arrested by the police on New Year’s day.

According to the group, arresting Sowore for peacefully exercising his rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly is a violation of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and the country’s international human rights obligations.

The group described Sowore’s continued arrest as a matter of concern showing how authorities in the country can go to silence peaceful dissent.

Amnesty International also called for a prompt, thorough, and effective investigation into allegations of torture and other ill-treatment during the period leading to the arrest of Sowore.

The Police on Friday confirmed Sowore’s arrest.

They said he was arrested for unlawfully gathering at very odd hours.

The Police said Sowore caused tension among residents of Gudu and Lokogoma areas of the FCT and that his arrest was in response to a distress call.