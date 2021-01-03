Tosin Ogunbodede, the Chief of Protocol to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has died in an auto crash along the Ilesha-Akure Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident that occurred on Saturday night also claimed the life of his driver.

The duo were rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa where they were said to have been confirmed dead.

Another occupant of the car whose identity is not known yet was said to be in a critical condition.

Ogunbodede, a lawyer and former staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, was appointed as Chief of Protocol, COP, by Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on assumption of office in 2017.

