By Adejoke Adeleye

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo says he is still alive to witness 2021 despite COVID-19 because of the grace of God.

He said he and others still alive were not better than those who died in 2020 as a result of Coronavirus, calling on Christians to give thanks to God.

The former President spoke at the second annual Thanksgiving Service of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

According to him, it is the duty of Christians to give thanks to God, saying they would be the most ungrateful people if they failed to do so.

Obasanjo charged Nigerians to give thanks to God in all circumstances, stressing that any Christian who failed to do so is failing a very significant duty meant for him or her to do.

He noted that last year was a very challenging one, not only for those in Nigeria, Africa, but for the whole world.

In his words: ““The fact that you are alive calls for giving thanks to God. It doesn’t matter which way you look at it, that those who you know as a result of Covid-19 are no more here with us not because you are better than they are, more knowledgeable than they are, it’s just by the grace of God.”

Obasanjo said if God gave one grace to still remain on earth, it might be for a purpose and that he I believed part of the purpose was for such a person to continue to serve humanity and to serve God.

He said one could not be a servant of God if he or she could not give thanks to him.