Former housemates of Big Brother Naija 2020 lockdown show Nengi and Ozo, were guests on the first episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show.” this new year.

The duo answered several questions from sports, to pageants, and current affairs, and they took turns in taking shots, when they failed any of the questions.

They were very close in the house but although they had a disagreement at the end of the show they are back together.

Clearing the air on what happened to them during the shower at BBNaija lockdown, Ozo said that nothing happened between them when Nengi entered the shower while he was bathing. …

“I just told her if she was going to stand there, no problem and I took my shower and left.”

Nengi on her own part stated that she went into the shower to meet Ozo because she wantEd a conversation with him.

Far back in September, Nengi said, “You have to be an amazing person and I have to know you’re real and Ozo is that kind of person and hard to find.

“Ozo is too good for this world, who would not want to be with him. I’m so angry we fought so much throughout the week.”

Watch the visual here.